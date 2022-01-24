SMBR to visit Narowal

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar will visit here Tuesday, January 25.

According to the District Inform Office (DIO) Narowal, he will inaugurate the District Emergency Operations Center at Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Later,he, along with Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar, will also give a briefing to the media representatives.