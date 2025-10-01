SMC Officers Briefed On Urban Planning, Civic Challenges At CDA Headquarters
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 07:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday briefed faculty members and trainee officers of the 38th Senior Management Course (SMC) on Islamabad’s urban planning, civic infrastructure, and future development challenges during their visit to the CDA Headquarters.
The delegation, under the National Institute of Public Administration, was welcomed by CDA Member Planning and Design, Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Finance, Tahir Naeem, and senior CDA officials. Dr. Hafiz outlined the administrative structure, functions, and operations of the CDA, emphasizing that Islamabad was developed according to a Master Plan divided into five distinct zones.
During the briefing, officers were informed about zoning regulations, transport facilities, water resource management, and waste disposal systems.
Dr. Hafiz highlighted that a new entity, Islamabad Water, has been set up to address the city’s persistent water issues. “We are taking multiple measures for sustainable water management, including new projects to improve the supply system,” he said.
On transportation, the CDA informed the participants that Islamabad now operates four metro bus routes and 160 electric bus feeder routes, integrated with Google Maps to provide live station updates for commuters.
The officers were also briefed on solid waste management, the city’s budget and revenue sources, and environment-friendly initiatives.
These included large-scale tree plantation drives, digital parking systems, and crackdowns against illegal constructions and encroachments.
CDA officials underscored that their priority is to make Islamabad a “model city,” adding that the authority is “working day and night to resolve civic issues and provide improved facilities to residents.”
A question-and-answer session allowed SMC participants to discuss civic challenges in detail with CDA officials.
At the conclusion of the visit, a commemorative shield was presented to the faculty members, followed by group photographs.
Officials expressed best wishes for the officers’ promotion from Grade 19 to Grade 20, hoping they would contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s governance and development.
