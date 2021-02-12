UrduPoint.com
SMIU To Celebrate '100 Years Of Commercial Radio'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

SMIU to celebrate '100 years of commercial radio'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University is going to celebrate '100 years of commercial radio' and in this connection, a seminar with the title of "Significance & Role of Radio Stations in Pakistan" will be held here at SMIU on Saturday.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary to Government of Sindh would be chief guest for Inaugural Session. While Syed Nasir Shah, Minister for Information Government of Sindh has consented to be chief guest for concluding Session.

Ahmed Shah, Wusat Ullah Khan, Dr. Asif A. Kazi, Dr. Fouzia Naz, Naseer Mirza, Dr. Ayoub Shaikh, and other prominent guests will share their opinions in different sessions of seminar.

