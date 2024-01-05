SNGPL announces closure of CNG stations in Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara Region announced on Friday the temporary closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations, effective from January 5, until further notice due to low natural gas pressure.

In a notification issued by SNGPL Hazara region, "The ongoing cold wave has led to an unprecedented surge in gas demand, creating a situation of imbalance between demand and supply. To address the immediate needs of domestic users and align with government policies prioritizing consumers, the decision has been made to suspend gas supply to CNG stations with immediate effect until further notice.

"

This measure aimed to ensure an adequate and stable gas supply for domestic consumers during the prevailing cold wave conditions. The SNGPL Hazara Region appreciated the cooperation of the public during this period and assures them that the situation would be regularly reviewed to determine when CNG stations could resume normal operations.