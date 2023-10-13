Open Menu

SNGPL Announces Gas Supply Suspension In Various Sectors Of Islamabad On Oct, 14

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has said that the gas supply will be temporarily suspended in various sectors of Islamabad on October 14 due to replacement of a gas pipeline.

According to the announcement, the work is scheduled to commence at 8 a.m. in sector F-8 of Islamabad, where a 6-inch gas pipeline will be connected to a 10-inch gas line.

The project is expected to be completed on the same day, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

However, as a result of this maintenance activity, gas supply will be affected in several sectors, including F-5, F-6, F-7, F-8, G-5, G-6, G-7, and G-8.

The impact extends to prominent areas such as the Red Zone, Secretariat, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Prime Minister's House, Presidency, Blue Area, and other adjoining consumer zones.

These areas will experience a temporary gas outage during the specified hours.

Consumers residing in the affected zones should also anticipate potential fluctuations in gas pressure on the same day.

To mitigate any inconvenience, consumers are advised to have alternative fuel sources readily available.

In preparation for the project's commencement, consumers are advised to take proactive measures on October 14th, including switching off all gas-operated appliances and implementing necessary safety precautions.

