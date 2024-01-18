ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) well-equipped emergency teams are available 24/7 to respond promptly to emergency complaints from valued consumers.

Senior Officer of Media Affairs Shahid Akram made this statement in response to a gas blast incident in G-6/2, Islamabad, which resulted from a leakage in a consumer's house line and tragically claimed two lives.

Expressing heartfelt sympathies, Akram offered condolences to the affected family and clarified that no complaints from G-6/2 were received on Wednesday at any of SNGPL's complaint centers or the Call Center (1199).

As a safety measure, gas supply to the affected house has been suspended, while SNGPL's installations at the premises, including the gas meter and service pipe, were found intact.

In consideration of public safety, Shahid Akram urged SNGPL's valued consumers to adopt all necessary precautionary measures while using gas facilities to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.