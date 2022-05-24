UrduPoint.com

Solution Of All Religious, Political Issues Lies In Dialogue, Consultation: Ashrafi

May 24, 2022

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said there was no room for violence and anarchy in the country's politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said there was no room for violence and anarchy in the country's politics.

Addressing a presser, he said the solution of all religious and political issues lies in dialogue and consultation.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, government and allied parties to sit together and find out the solution of the issue otherwise, the situation would get worse which ultimately would be harmful for the masses.

"Yesterday, a police officer was killed and his children were orphaned. I strongly condemn this heinous crime. The disgraceful thing is that some people are trying to justify it through illogical reasoning. We have to avoid certain bitter attitudes towards humanity," he added.

He said regime change through sit-ins politics was not a good practice and let the parliamentary system to prevail in the country.

On the one side, they asked the national security institutions not to interfere in the politics and on the other side, invite them to intervene in it, he added.

He also condemned the uncivilized talk of former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari against the national security institution's head in the strongest terms.

Ashrafi said the PUC neither attached with any party nor specific figure but it was standing by the nation.

The PUC was organizing Brotherhood and Tolerance Day on Friday, May 27 against the hatred and anarchy, he added.

He appealed the people, specially the youth to remain united.

He said change in the parliament came through parliamentarians and if anyone had any objection, he should find its solution in the parliament.

He said friendly countries did not interfere in Pakistani politics. Only an internally stable Pakistan could be economically stable, he added.

He appealed the political and religious parties to avoid the politics of confrontation and build an environment of tolerance and understanding.

He said everyone should play their role for peace and security in the country.

