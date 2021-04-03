South Pb Secretariat being further strengthened: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the Southern Punjab Secretariat was being further strengthened and empowered as an additional chief secretary will be posted there on a permanent basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the Southern Punjab Secretariat was being further strengthened and empowered as an additional chief secretary will be posted there on a permanent basis.

He said this during a meeting with Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar who met him at 90-SQA.

MNA Karamat Khokhar was also present on this occasion.

Matters regarding mutual interest, development projects and affairs of the Southern Punjab Secretariat came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that setting up Southern Punjab Secretariat was on the credit of the PTI government and asserted that people of backward areas will be benefited from the development.

The incumbent government had a vigilant eye on the problems of every city and completion of the District Development Package will resolve the problems of the people.

A special development package had been devised for the development of Multan which will help to redress the long-standing issues of the Multanites.

Usman Buzdar further stated that he will visit every city and every area of Punjab.

Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister for further improving the Southern Punjab Secretariat related affairs and said that Usman Buzdar won the hearts of the people of Southern Punjab by taking an immediate action. "Your timely action has ended the propaganda of the opponents," he said.