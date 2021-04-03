UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Pb Secretariat Being Further Strengthened: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 08:30 PM

South Pb Secretariat being further strengthened: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the Southern Punjab Secretariat was being further strengthened and empowered as an additional chief secretary will be posted there on a permanent basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the Southern Punjab Secretariat was being further strengthened and empowered as an additional chief secretary will be posted there on a permanent basis.

He said this during a meeting with Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar who met him at 90-SQA.

MNA Karamat Khokhar was also present on this occasion.

Matters regarding mutual interest, development projects and affairs of the Southern Punjab Secretariat came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that setting up Southern Punjab Secretariat was on the credit of the PTI government and asserted that people of backward areas will be benefited from the development.

The incumbent government had a vigilant eye on the problems of every city and completion of the District Development Package will resolve the problems of the people.

A special development package had been devised for the development of Multan which will help to redress the long-standing issues of the Multanites.

Usman Buzdar further stated that he will visit every city and every area of Punjab.

Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister for further improving the Southern Punjab Secretariat related affairs and said that Usman Buzdar won the hearts of the people of Southern Punjab by taking an immediate action. "Your timely action has ended the propaganda of the opponents," he said.

Related Topics

Multan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Visit Mohammad Amir From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker extend w ..

1 minute ago

AJK Public Service Commission postpones department ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan blind team outsmart India in Triangular B ..

1 minute ago

Stage set for Egypt's pharaonic 'Golden Parade'

4 minutes ago

Rain-thunderstorm likely in KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD

4 minutes ago

Two snatchers held; cash and weapons recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.