SPARC To Launch Month-long Campaign Against Tobacco Consumption
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the threats of tobacco consumption in Pakistan.
The campaign, titled "Youth Against Tobacco: Healthier Generation - Thriving Economy," was inaugurated during an event held on Tuesday at the Punjab Group of Colleges.
During this campaign, SPARC, with the support of the Campaign for Tobacco Free kids (CTFK), will engage youth in anti-tobacco control activities for the entire month instead of just one day.
The young participants will engage in various activities, including forming clubs, participating in speech competitions, designing posters, conducting social media campaigns, and creating video messages, leading up to the grand celebration of World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, 2024.
Dr. Maheen Malik, Regional Director South Asia at Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, emphasized the urgent need to empower youth for a healthier generation and its direct impact on the economy, stating, "Empowering our youth for a healthier future is not just a moral imperative; it's an economic necessity.
"
Mahnoor, Member of Anti Tobacco Youth Club, delivered a poignant message, highlighting tobacco consumption as the biggest threat to the youth of Pakistan, declaring, "Tobacco not only steals our health but also our future. We must unite to protect our youth from this menace."
Ch. Muhammad Akram, Director of Punjab Group of Colleges, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, emphasized the pivotal role of academic institutions, stating, "Educational institutions must lead the charge against tobacco consumption, shaping healthier habits and brighter futures for our students."
Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, underscored the ongoing efforts of SPARC in combating tobacco use, stating, "At SPARC, we are committed to protecting the rights of children and ensuring a tobacco-free environment for future generations."
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP to save Rs 04bln by books' reuse policy: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Four criminals arrested in firing encounter, injured CIA cop, three criminals hospitalized2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Belgium envoy holds virtual Khuli Kutchery12 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on plea challenging wheat procurement policy22 minutes ago
-
CM approves policy to upgrade all primary schools to bring 4.1 m out-of-school children to schools22 minutes ago
-
World celebrates International Labour Day22 minutes ago
-
PHA to organize Jashan-e-Bahran from May 732 minutes ago
-
Commissioner attend funeral prayer of martyred Dolphin Squad cop32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia resolve to harness economic potential, take bilateral ties to new heights32 minutes ago
-
PM departs for homeland as WEF special meeting in Riyadh concludes42 minutes ago
-
Anti Polio campaign in full swing across Sukkur division: Commissioner51 minutes ago
-
Inter district fire,rescue drill competition held52 minutes ago