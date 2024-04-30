Open Menu

SPARC To Launch Month-long Campaign Against Tobacco Consumption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SPARC to launch month-long campaign against tobacco consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the threats of tobacco consumption in Pakistan.

The campaign, titled "Youth Against Tobacco: Healthier Generation - Thriving Economy," was inaugurated during an event held on Tuesday at the Punjab Group of Colleges.

During this campaign, SPARC, with the support of the Campaign for Tobacco Free kids (CTFK), will engage youth in anti-tobacco control activities for the entire month instead of just one day.

The young participants will engage in various activities, including forming clubs, participating in speech competitions, designing posters, conducting social media campaigns, and creating video messages, leading up to the grand celebration of World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, 2024.

Dr. Maheen Malik, Regional Director South Asia at Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, emphasized the urgent need to empower youth for a healthier generation and its direct impact on the economy, stating, "Empowering our youth for a healthier future is not just a moral imperative; it's an economic necessity.

"

Mahnoor, Member of Anti Tobacco Youth Club, delivered a poignant message, highlighting tobacco consumption as the biggest threat to the youth of Pakistan, declaring, "Tobacco not only steals our health but also our future. We must unite to protect our youth from this menace."

Ch. Muhammad Akram, Director of Punjab Group of Colleges, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, emphasized the pivotal role of academic institutions, stating, "Educational institutions must lead the charge against tobacco consumption, shaping healthier habits and brighter futures for our students."

Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, underscored the ongoing efforts of SPARC in combating tobacco use, stating, "At SPARC, we are committed to protecting the rights of children and ensuring a tobacco-free environment for future generations."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Social Media Young Lead May Moral Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

39 minutes ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

43 minutes ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

2 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

3 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

16 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

16 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan