Speaker NA meets CM, lauds welfare projects in Punjab

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office and lauded the public welfare-oriented projects of Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office and lauded the public welfare-oriented projects of Punjab government.

The matters regarding overall political and economic situation of the country and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the Speaker National Assembly said better economic policies of the incumbent government were yielding positive results and termed the increase in growth rate despite the Corona epidemic as a good omen.

He said that subsidy on seeds and fertilizers would make the farmers prosperous and increase agricultural production whereas subsidized seeds and fertilizers would ensure the prosperity of the cultivators besides increasing their produces.

He said that agriculture was the backbone of the national economy and for the first time in the history, a special committee on agriculture had been constituted in parliament which had recommended easy loans to farmers.

He said that the prosperity of the country was linked with the development and progress of the farmers.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also commended farmers-friendly initiatives of Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and congratulated him on bumper wheat crop in Punjab.

He also lauded the efforts of Usman Buzdar for initiating Universal Health Coverage Programme in two divisions of Punjab.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar apprised the Speaker about various ongoing development schemes in Punjab and steps taken by the government for the welfare and development of the common man.

He also appreciated the suggestions given to the government by the special committee of the National Assembly for resolving the problems of the farmers.

The Chief Minister further stated that on the recommendations of the committee, the subsidized price of wheat was increased which directly benefited the farmers and resulted in record production of wheat in the country.

Usman Buzdar said that the upcoming budget would be people and farmer friendly in which maximum relief would be provided.