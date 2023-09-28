Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates newly elected members of PRA

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday extended felicitation to the newly elected office bearers of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) for taking oath as the Association's body members

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday extended felicitation to the newly elected office bearers of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) for taking oath as the Association's body members.

He said that PRA had always played a pivotal role in bringing the people and the parliament closer.

He extended felicitation to the newly elected President of the Executive Body of PRA Usman Khan, Secretary Naveed Chaudary, Naib President Ahmed Nawaz, Finance Secretary Asghar Chaudhry, Information Secretary Javed Hussain, Joint Secretary Shakir Abbasi and members of the Governing Body including Asia Ansar, Javed Noor, Ayesha Naz, Nader Gormani, Abdul Razzaq Khati, Atif Shirazi and Saima Malik.

The Speaker said that their successful election as President and members of the newly elected body and office bearers of the PRA indicated the confidence reposed on them.

The Speaker said that the Parliamentary Reporters Association was an integral part of the Press Gallery of the Parliament. He also said that the Parliament was incomplete without the Press Gallery of the Parliament.

He further said that the PRA had always performed its responsibilities well. He expressed the confidence that the newly elected body of PRA would work for the rights of the people and the wider interest of the country inside and outside the Parliament.

He hoped that the Association would guide the Parliament in enacting legislation for public welfare.

The Speaker expressed his best wishes for the newly elected Executive Body and office bearers of the Governing Body and assured them full cooperation on behalf of the National Assembly Secretariat.