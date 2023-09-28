Open Menu

Speaker Of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Felicitates Newly Elected Members Of PRA

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates newly elected members of PRA

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday extended felicitation to the newly elected office bearers of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) for taking oath as the Association's body members

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday extended felicitation to the newly elected office bearers of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) for taking oath as the Association's body members.

He said that PRA had always played a pivotal role in bringing the people and the parliament closer.

He extended felicitation to the newly elected President of the Executive Body of PRA Usman Khan, Secretary Naveed Chaudary, Naib President Ahmed Nawaz, Finance Secretary Asghar Chaudhry, Information Secretary Javed Hussain, Joint Secretary Shakir Abbasi and members of the Governing Body including Asia Ansar, Javed Noor, Ayesha Naz, Nader Gormani, Abdul Razzaq Khati, Atif Shirazi and Saima Malik.

The Speaker said that their successful election as President and members of the newly elected body and office bearers of the PRA indicated the confidence reposed on them.

The Speaker said that the Parliamentary Reporters Association was an integral part of the Press Gallery of the Parliament. He also said that the Parliament was incomplete without the Press Gallery of the Parliament.

He further said that the PRA had always performed its responsibilities well. He expressed the confidence that the newly elected body of PRA would work for the rights of the people and the wider interest of the country inside and outside the Parliament.

He hoped that the Association would guide the Parliament in enacting legislation for public welfare.

The Speaker expressed his best wishes for the newly elected Executive Body and office bearers of the Governing Body and assured them full cooperation on behalf of the National Assembly Secretariat.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Parliament Guide Abdul Razzaq Usman Khan Best Asia

Recent Stories

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

6 minutes ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding f ..

Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding fire

7 minutes ago
 Chinese President Xi attends National Day receptio ..

Chinese President Xi attends National Day reception

7 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police ..

Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police verification certificates

7 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened ..

World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened in three KMC hospitals : Mayo ..

8 minutes ago
CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges nation to follow Holy Prophet ..

8 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream ..

Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream sustainability as a pathway f ..

37 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi ..

Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi Venice in Dubai South

38 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

38 minutes ago
 Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Mu ..

Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Music Festival

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan