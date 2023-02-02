ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Speakers at an international conference on 'Islam and Interpretation' emphasized the need for collective academic efforts to solve contemporary problems of the Muslim world.

The conference was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday, and presided by Prof. Dr Mohyuddin Hashmi.

They said, "Islam insists on ensuring peace and to highlight the true message of islam at the global level, there is a need to understand the meaning of Islam." They congratulated Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Mohyuddin Hashmi and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood for organizing the conference to understand the message of Islam.

The conference was organized by the Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture, Allama Iqbal Open University in cooperation with the Islamic Studies Department of Riphah International University and Kirikkale University of Turkiye.

The chief guest of the opening session was Ambassador of Turkiye Prof. Dr Mehmet Pacaci.

Vice Chancellor, Riphah International University, Prof. Dr Anees Ahmed, Dr Shaheen, and Dr Adam Yildirim, Dr Ghulam Yogir from Kirikkale University were among the key speakers.

Prof. Dr Mohyuddin Hashmi thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood for providing support and patronage in organizing the conference.