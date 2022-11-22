Speakers urged early rehabilitation of flood affected people

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Participants at a consultation meeting for taking immediate measures to protect the lives of flood-hit people due to mercury drop, especially those who were still living in relief camps.

The consultation was jointly organized by National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) - Sindh and The knowledge Forum (TKF) at Mirpur Khas Press Club.

The participants of the consultation were from civil society, government officials, NGOs, and different marginalized communities from Mirpur Khas and surrounding districts.

Prominent among them were Sher Muhammad Solangi, Radha Bheel, Syed Shehanshah from SARSO, Advocate Shaukat Ali Rahimoon President Mirpur Khas Bar association and President Mirpur khas Press Club Nazeer Panhwar, Deputy Director Information Ghous M. Pathan, Muhammad Bakhsh Kapri, Kanghi Bhil and Rano Sharing his suffering, one of the community members said "The winters have arrived and people affected in monsoon floods were still living in the tents.

Toilets and washrooms are mostly unhygienic which were creating many health issues, they said.

Moreover, the participants also urged for early rehabilitation process, adding the government should particularly rehabilitate the affected in a way that they are not vulnerable to future floods.

In the closing remarks, Chandan Malhi coordinator NCHR expressed gratitude to participants for their input and said that at the end of the series of consultations across Sindh, the recommendations given by the participants would be presented to stakeholders who were monitoring relief and rehabilitation efforts in Sindh.

The consultation meeting was chaired by Chandan Malhi, Coordinator of NCHR, Zulfiqar Shah, member of Sindh Human Rights Commission, and Naghma Iqtidar from TKF.