Spurious Drugs Recovered At Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :On the directives of Secretary Health, Mahmood Aslam, a team of Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services Mardan raided a medicine gowdown in Shergarh Bazar Mardan and recovered a huge quantity of spurious drugs.

The recovered drugs include Azomax, Duphaston, Mooze, Magnett and Cefiget, all famous known national brands.

A case has been registered and investigations are initiated under Drug Act 1976.

Secretary Health said that raids would continue and no leniency would be shown against sellers and distributors of spurious drugs.

