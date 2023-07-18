SSP chairs meeting to discuss Muharram-ul Haram arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai on Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss arrangements and prepare a security plan for the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Shahnawaz Memon, ASP Alina Rajper, UT DS, all SDPOs of the district, SHOs and DIB in charge Inspector Akber Lund.

Addressing the meeting SSP said that strict security will be provided to mourners, mourning processions, congregations, and religious gatherings during Muharram-ul Haram and strict monitoring will be carried out for worship places including Imambargahs, Mosques besides security measures will also be ensured.

SSP urged people belonging to all walks of life to make collective efforts for providing facilities and maintain inter-faith harmony during Muharram –ul-Haram.

He issued special directives to all SDPOs, SHOs and DIB Incharge to ensure concrete arrangements during all mourning processions and Majalis. while Police teams with the assistance of Rangers will start search/combing operations in all bus stops, guest houses, hotels and Musafir Khana.

SSP said that a control room would also be set up by the police where police officers will be present around the clock to resolve issues.

He said that maintaining a law and order situation and providing security was among our top priorities and no compromise will be made on it.