SSP, SP Peshawar Police visit site of grenade attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Peshawar, Yasir Afridi and SP Cantt, Ahmad Zaneer Cheema visited the site of bomb blast in Hayatabad Karkhano market in the outskirts of Peshawar in which Police mobile van was targeted on Friday morning.

A hand grenade was thrown on a police van near Malik Taj Market in Karkhano market which claimed life of a head constable, Abne Ameen besides injuring three others including a policeman and two pedestrian.

Soon after the blast, search operation was started in the vicinity of Malik Taj market and security has been enhanced in the provincial metropolis, said SSP Peshawar while talking to media. He expressed the resolve that nobody would be allowed to deteriorate peace in Peshawar. He assured that culprits would soon be arrested and the blood of martyred official would not go waste.