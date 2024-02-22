SSWMB to set up camps at graveyards, mosques on Shab-e-Barat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), will set up facilitation camps outside the main graveyards and mosques for the convenience of the people in all districts of Karachi on the occasion of the Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), will set up facilitation camps outside the main graveyards and mosques for the convenience of the people in all districts of Karachi on the occasion of the Shab-e-Barat.

The camps will be established on the direction of Managing Director SSWMB Naseemuddin Mirani, said a statement issued on Thursday.

Cleaning and sprinkling of limestone in mosques, imam bargahs and graveyards would also be ensured in all East, South, Malir, West, Kemari, Korangi and Central districts.

The MD Solid Waste has directed the concerned officers and front-end collection contractors to be active in sanitation arrangements.

Executive Director Operations SSWMB Tariq Nizamani, is supervising the teams formed for cleaning and other arrangements in all districts.

Complaint centers will remain active for immediate redressal of complaints. The people can also contact SSWMB's WhatsApp number 0318-1030851, as well as complaint app SSWMB Complaints Karachi and 1128 for redressal of their complaints.