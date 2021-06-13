UrduPoint.com
State Land Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved 16 marla of state land worth Rs 4.8 million during an operation here on Sunday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed, launched the operation in Moza Sherakot, with heavy machinery and demolished building structure, boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The AC warned the land grabbers that operation would continue without any discrimination.

The operation was conducted on the special direction of deputy commissioner Muddasir Riaz.

More Stories From Pakistan

