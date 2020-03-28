UrduPoint.com
State Minister Appeals Nation To Stay United Against Corona Battle

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

State minister appeals nation to stay united against Corona battle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday has appealed the nation to forget all differences and get united to fight against corona pandemic.

The government machinery is vigilant enough to face any situation and counter Covid-19 challenge, he said in a Radio Program.

He said it is appreciable that all the provincial governments, Federal government and all the institutions are on same page in response to Coronavirus pandemic.

I appreciate and salute our Paramedical and hospital staff, adding, we should not forget our daily-wagers at this crucial moment. It is high time to help those poor people who are in high need of financial assistance.

The Corona Relief Tigers' will help government provide food to poor people and map out affected localities, he assured.

Protection and safety of health care providers and medical staff is the top most priority of the government, he said.

It is high time to ask for forgiveness from Almighty and pray to Allah for His mercy and help, Ali Muhammad said.

I advised people to abstain from panic, he said, adding, it is not right to blame a particular group for spreading Corona virus in Pakistan.

Media has crucial role to play in wake of Coronavirus situation, he mentioned.

It is responsibility of the media to give the right information and avoid creating panic, he advised.

