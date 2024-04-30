Steps being taken to enhance workers welfare fund: CM Bugti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that practical steps were being taken to increase the workers welfare fund with the aim to provide maximum facilities to labours in the province.

In his message on the occasion of the International Labor Day on May 01, he said that the day was to pay homage to the efforts and struggle of the Chicago martyrs of 1886 saying that the purpose of celebrating this day was to raise the voice of right for the workers.

The CM said that the constructive role of their workers in the development of the countries which have made substantial progress in the field of industry could not be neglected saying that skilled human resource and rich manpower would also lead us on the path of development.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the workers who were familiar with a technical skill become an integral part of the construction and development of the society.

He maintained that the present provincial government was not only trying to effectively pay the rights of the workers but would also bring those who exploit the workers to justice and would enable the provision of equal opportunities and needs for all worker, no discrimination based on race and color could be allowed.

He said that the government was also aware of the importance of technical education and technical institutions across the province were being developed on modern lines, where there was no need to improve the skills of the youth by introducing them to high technical skills keeping in mind the requirements of the modern world because there was a huge demand for technically skilled manpower in the world.

The chief minister said that the provincial government believed in such a labor policy in which the legitimate rights of all workers can be ensured.

All the labour unions who believe in the rights and struggle of the workers, the provincial government has recently given the status of workers to the fishermen of Gwadar which is the guarantee of their rights, he added.

CM Bugti said that for the formation of an active, positive and constructive society, it was necessary that the same necessities of life were available for all human beings so that destructive thinking could not grow in the society.

He said that the provincial government has decided to provide the best education to 400 children of workers in higher education institutions of the country under the funds of Workers Welfare board.

Along with this, substantial steps are being taken to increase the workers welfare fund, he said and added that the provincial government was following the principle that the child of the labours should also have the opportunity of higher education.