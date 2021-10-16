UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Keep Lights Functional At Parks, Green Belts, Says DG PHA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:27 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Syed Shafqat Raza on Saturday said that the steps were being on war footing to keep the lights functional at Parks and green belts.

He expressed these views while talking to electrical supervisors and electricians here.

He said that the lights were installed to increase beauty of the city and gave task to electricians to ensure proper functioning of lights there and warned that no negligence would be tolerated regarding this.

He assured that all electrical items would be provided in order to make the electricity system fully updated.

DG PHA said that they would continue to install lights at parks and green belts.

On this occasion, Director Admin and Finance Latif Khan was also present.

