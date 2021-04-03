Stray Kite Claims Life In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:15 PM
SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :-:A youth was killed after a stray kite slit his throat, in the limits of Hajipura police station on Saturday.
According to rescue-1122, Zeeshan (18) was returning home after dropping his brother to Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Shahabpura on a motorcycle when twine of a stray kite slit his throat at Shahabpura road. He died on the spot due to profusely bleeding.
Rescuers handed over the body to the heirs.