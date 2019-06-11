Stress laid upon promotion of people to people contacts through media connections

A number of media representatives, officials and diplomats in a moot held in Chinese city of Yuxi stressed the need for further solidifying of people to people contacts through vibrant media linkages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :A number of media representatives, officials and diplomats in a moot held in Chinese city of Yuxi stressed the need for further solidifying of people to people contacts through vibrant media linkages.

They underlined the effective role of media in furthering the collective regional objectives of social and economic prosperity, a press release on Tuesday said.

A number of prominent media professionals and experts from China and South Asia countries, including Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, India and Afghanistan attended the China-South Asia Media forum.

Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, the Consul General of Pakistan, in his address said through modern means of communications including the social media, vast information was being transmitted to people across the globe within friction of minutes.

He emphasized upon judicious use of the modern day media.

Tipu further said China had invested hugely under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the development of Pakistan. Certain projects under CPEC umbrella had been completed while others were being completed.

Expressing pleasure over the participation of Pakistani mediamen, the Consul General said their presence would enhance people to people and media contacts between China and Pakistan.

He further said business tourism prospects of Yunnan province possessed greater attraction for Pakistanis which needed to be highlighted through use of media.

Vice President of China Federation of internet Societies and Chairman and President of Xinhuanet Tian Shubin noted that South Asia and China were homes to 40 per cent of the world's total population which required robust representation at the international media forum through close cooperation and innovations in media sector.

Through use of social media and modern technology gadgets, modern day challenges could be countered, he opined.

Hassan Shahzad, a senior journalist from Pakistan, commented that media being the most powerful tool of communication had been impacting the society and civilization.

He observed that despite different sets of governments functioning in Pakistan and China, both countries were blessed to have an effective and full functional media.

Yasir Rehman, an anchorperson from ptv, pointed out the significance of the forum and said China possessed a guiding role in this regard.

Senior and eminent representatives from Chinese media outlets, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan and Nepal also spoke on the occasion and stressed upon the need for close cooperation among the South Asian countries and China through regular media linkages.