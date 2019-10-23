Strict action directed against illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General (DG) Nadeem Ahmad Abro has directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes.

No one would be allowed to cheat the public as notices had been issued to the owners of illegal housing schemes, with a warning to immediately stop development work and advertisements, an RDA spokesman said in a press statement on Wednesday.

He said the MP&TE Directorate had been directed to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear and favour.

The spokesman advised the general public to check the status of the housing schemes on the RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk or form the Public Information Officer before any investment in them.

The citizens should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorized housing scheme, he added.