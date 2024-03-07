- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab governor
Student Must Focus On Their Studies, Play Role For National Development: Punjab Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Governor Punjab/ Chancellor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has said students are bright future of Pakistan. They must concentrate on their studies and play a dynamic role for national development
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Governor Punjab/ Chancellor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has said students are bright future of Pakistan. They must concentrate on their studies and play a dynamic role for national development.
Addressing the 11th convocation of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) at its new campus here on Thursday, he said the youth were the most precious asset to the country. They should focus on virtues instead of believing in rumours, which were spread widely through social media for ulterior motives of myopic elements.
He said that artificial technology has totally changed the global scenario. Hence we must update our knowledge every moment after completion education to compete with rest of the world.
He said that knowledge-based economy was imperative for national development. Therefore, the students should focus on tangible research work in addition to adopting positive attitude and team work for accelerating the pace of national progress by combating different challenges at national and international level. He urged students to introduce new technologies by exploiting their capabilities so that dream of national progress and prosperity could be materialised.
The governor also appreciated performance of university faculty members and paid tributes to the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Ameen for producing a large number of scholars from this alma mater.
Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr Nasir Amin in his welcome address highlighted various achievements of the university and said that according to Times Higher Education World University Ranking, the GCUF had attained 1st position among other universities of the Punjab and 3rd position among all Pakistani universities.
Earlier, the governor conferred degrees on graduates of Associate Degree, Master Degree, BS Honour, LLB, M.Phil and PhD Degree programmes. As many as 178 students were decorated with gold medals, 226 with silver medals and 228 with bronze medals.
Controller Examinations GCUF Raja Shahid Javaid, Registrar Muhammad Asif Latif, Deputy Registrar Zeeshan Ahmad Khan and other faculty members were also present.
Recent Stories
Police conducts targeted operation against criminals
Speakers highlight importance of public investment to achieve socio-economic obj ..
Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research
DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive
New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior
MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in city
Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Powell
Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretar ..
Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered
FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud
International Academic Conference at GCWUS
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conducts targeted operation against criminals2 minutes ago
-
Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive3 minutes ago
-
New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior3 minutes ago
-
MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in city3 minutes ago
-
Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretary SED3 minutes ago
-
Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered10 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud4 minutes ago
-
International Academic Conference at GCWUS10 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal as POs10 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case25 minutes ago
-
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions25 minutes ago