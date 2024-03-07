Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab governor

Governor Punjab/ Chancellor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has said students are bright future of Pakistan. They must concentrate on their studies and play a dynamic role for national development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Governor Punjab/ Chancellor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has said students are bright future of Pakistan. They must concentrate on their studies and play a dynamic role for national development.

Addressing the 11th convocation of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) at its new campus here on Thursday, he said the youth were the most precious asset to the country. They should focus on virtues instead of believing in rumours, which were spread widely through social media for ulterior motives of myopic elements.

He said that artificial technology has totally changed the global scenario. Hence we must update our knowledge every moment after completion education to compete with rest of the world.

He said that knowledge-based economy was imperative for national development. Therefore, the students should focus on tangible research work in addition to adopting positive attitude and team work for accelerating the pace of national progress by combating different challenges at national and international level. He urged students to introduce new technologies by exploiting their capabilities so that dream of national progress and prosperity could be materialised.

The governor also appreciated performance of university faculty members and paid tributes to the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Ameen for producing a large number of scholars from this alma mater.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr Nasir Amin in his welcome address highlighted various achievements of the university and said that according to Times Higher Education World University Ranking, the GCUF had attained 1st position among other universities of the Punjab and 3rd position among all Pakistani universities.

Earlier, the governor conferred degrees on graduates of Associate Degree, Master Degree, BS Honour, LLB, M.Phil and PhD Degree programmes. As many as 178 students were decorated with gold medals, 226 with silver medals and 228 with bronze medals.

Controller Examinations GCUF Raja Shahid Javaid, Registrar Muhammad Asif Latif, Deputy Registrar Zeeshan Ahmad Khan and other faculty members were also present.