Open Menu

Student Startups Shine At PAF-IAST Business Competition

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Student Startups shine at PAF-IAST business competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) hosted one of the region’s largest student-led business idea competitions, drawing more than 50 participating teams and featuring a strong presence from industry mentors.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the contest, organised by students in coordination with university administration, provided a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to present startup ideas aimed at solving pressing social and economic problems. Ideas ranged from wearable tech to health innovations and sustainable fashion.

Metrix Pakistan CEO Hassan Nisar, who served on the judging panel, said the event underscored the rising entrepreneurial spirit among Pakistani youth.

“This is not just a competition — it’s a launchpad for young minds ready to take on real-world challenges,” he said.

“We are committed to working with the top three ventures, particularly Ink & Wear, to help scale them internationally.

Innovation needs vision, resilience and collaboration — all of which were evident today.”

Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow, also on the panel, announced 100 fully-funded internships for PAF-IAST students and pledged digital marketing support for Ink & Wear, praising the team's creativity and execution.

“The energy and originality of these students is inspiring. They are ready for the next stage,” he remarked.

The judging panel included a blend of academic and industry experts: Engr. Muhammad Ahsen Mirza (Director, Business Incubation Center, IIUI); Dr Tariq Iqbal Khan (University of Haripur); Dr Omer, Dr Muhammad Hamza Khan, Dr Muhammad Hafiz Sikandar Khan, Mr Shahram Khan, Mr Younas Khan (all from PAF-IAST); and Mr Tariq Khan (University of Haripur).

Syed Tariq, representing the PAF-IAST administration, called the event a “landmark initiative” in promoting industry-academia collaboration.

“This competition reflects our vision to empower students with applied knowledge and entrepreneurial tools,” he said.

Ink & Wear, led by Aswerah Rehman, claimed the top prize and a Rs30,000 cash award for its innovative fashion-tech concept. The runner-up position was awarded to Secured X Wave, while Cost-Effective Artificial Skin for Burn and Wound Healing, presented by Ehtisham Ul Haq Jadoon, secured third place.

Muhammad Uzair, a student at PAF-IAST and lead organiser of the competition, said the initiative aimed to inspire practical thinking and leadership among students.

“This event was for the students and by the students. It showed that our generation is not short of ideas — only opportunities. Today, we created one.”

The competition marked a key milestone in PAF-IAST’s ongoing efforts to embed innovation and enterprise at the heart of its academic model.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

6 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

8 minutes ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

21 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

25 minutes ago
 What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

46 minutes ago
 UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers ..

UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil

51 minutes ago
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu ..

DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector

1 hour ago
 SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at S ..

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

1 hour ago
 Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: ..

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministe ..

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan