Student Startups Shine At PAF-IAST Business Competition
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) hosted one of the region’s largest student-led business idea competitions, drawing more than 50 participating teams and featuring a strong presence from industry mentors.
According to a press release issued here on Friday, the contest, organised by students in coordination with university administration, provided a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to present startup ideas aimed at solving pressing social and economic problems. Ideas ranged from wearable tech to health innovations and sustainable fashion.
Metrix Pakistan CEO Hassan Nisar, who served on the judging panel, said the event underscored the rising entrepreneurial spirit among Pakistani youth.
“This is not just a competition — it’s a launchpad for young minds ready to take on real-world challenges,” he said.
“We are committed to working with the top three ventures, particularly Ink & Wear, to help scale them internationally.
Innovation needs vision, resilience and collaboration — all of which were evident today.”
Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow, also on the panel, announced 100 fully-funded internships for PAF-IAST students and pledged digital marketing support for Ink & Wear, praising the team's creativity and execution.
“The energy and originality of these students is inspiring. They are ready for the next stage,” he remarked.
The judging panel included a blend of academic and industry experts: Engr. Muhammad Ahsen Mirza (Director, Business Incubation Center, IIUI); Dr Tariq Iqbal Khan (University of Haripur); Dr Omer, Dr Muhammad Hamza Khan, Dr Muhammad Hafiz Sikandar Khan, Mr Shahram Khan, Mr Younas Khan (all from PAF-IAST); and Mr Tariq Khan (University of Haripur).
Syed Tariq, representing the PAF-IAST administration, called the event a “landmark initiative” in promoting industry-academia collaboration.
“This competition reflects our vision to empower students with applied knowledge and entrepreneurial tools,” he said.
Ink & Wear, led by Aswerah Rehman, claimed the top prize and a Rs30,000 cash award for its innovative fashion-tech concept. The runner-up position was awarded to Secured X Wave, while Cost-Effective Artificial Skin for Burn and Wound Healing, presented by Ehtisham Ul Haq Jadoon, secured third place.
Muhammad Uzair, a student at PAF-IAST and lead organiser of the competition, said the initiative aimed to inspire practical thinking and leadership among students.
“This event was for the students and by the students. It showed that our generation is not short of ideas — only opportunities. Today, we created one.”
The competition marked a key milestone in PAF-IAST’s ongoing efforts to embed innovation and enterprise at the heart of its academic model.
