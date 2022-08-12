UrduPoint.com

SU Security Guards Asked To Improve System Before Reopening Of Varsity

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

A meeting of security-related staff of the University of Sindh Jamshoro was held on Friday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, in which the issues pertaining to security of the varsity were discussed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of security-related staff of the University of Sindh Jamshoro was held on Friday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, in which the issues pertaining to security of the varsity were discussed.

According to university spokesman, the meeting decided to further improve the security system before re-opening of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the security guards to gently behave with teachers, officers and students in order to leave the best impression on them.

The meeting which also attended by the Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Additional Registrar and Director Campus Security Abdul Majeed Panhoor and Director Students Affairs Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari asked the security staff to further ameliorate the security of the institution and perform duties with all-out responsibility.

One of the objectives of the meeting was the Vice Chancellor's direct interaction with the lower staff/security guards in order to enquire about their immediate problems and make them feel ownership of the institution and improve the security of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that security guards were working in an important higher education institution so they could give the benefit of education to their children because he said, the admission quota was reserved for their children in the varsity.

He said that employees should not compromise on children's education. "If any employee's child is educated, his next generation will be affluent", Dr Kalhoro said and added that the security guards should perform their duties with sincerity and spend all their energy on the education of their children.

He informed that numbers of scholarships were being offered by the University of Sindh, from which the children of lower staff could also get benefit. The Siddique said that the security guards also had the facility of enjoying leave, but for it, they should fill the required proforma before going so that the substitutes could be deployed at their place.

