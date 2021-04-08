UrduPoint.com
Sub-committees Formed For Resettlement, Rehabilitation Of People Affected Due To Removal Of Encroachments

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:27 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh Thursday while chairing a meeting of the Working Committee, constituted by the Sindh government to help prepare framework for resettlement and rehabilitation of the families affected / displaced due to removal of encroachments from the city of Karachi, has formed two sub committee to resolve all the related matters amicably.

The first committee is mandated to prepare detailed framework for the planning and development, covering all issues relation to removal of encroachments and compensations to the eligible affectees while the second committee will be responsible for the administration and legal work with regard to the revenue matter.

The committee which will deal with the affectees /families will be headed by the representative of Shehri Ms.Amber Alibhai.

It will identify the areas and families and collect a data through a transparent manner while other committee which will work on administrative and legal work will be headed by the Afzal Zaidi Municipal Commissioner, KMC.

Both the committees have been asked to complete the study within four weeks time so as to comprehensive framework for the development of city could be developed.

It was decided in the meeting that all relevant details of encroachments would be identified on scientific way with the support of concerned agencies as well as with the involvement of civil society.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Karachi-1 Asad Ali Khan, Additional Commissioner-II Jawad Mazher, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Amber Alibhai, Nadim Shaikh , senior officials of KDA, KMC and DMCs.

It was also decided in the meeting that BOR and all land owning agencies /development authorities including LDA and MDA will also be taken on board.

The meeting was briefed about the scope of work of the committee and the role of its members.

According to the notification members Municipal Commissioner, KMC, KDA's senior representative all deputy commissioners, senior representatives of all DMCs, two representatives from civil society including one female representative and technical experts have been nominated as members of the Committee by the Government and MC KMC Afzal Zaidi will also work as the Secretary of the Committee.

The terms of reference of the notification explains that the committee shall be based on reports prepared by the KMC/DMC/KFA/ other provincial land owning agencies in Karachi.

It will conduct a thorough analysis of the current situation of encroachments in all districts of Karachi in the light of reports prepared earlier, including those submitted to the superior courts.

It further notifies that the committee will examine the anti-encroachment drives, particularly those conducted since October 27, 2018 and will contain broad estimates of the numbers of affectees by the district/according to their social economic and income status and will also examine the effects of the displacement including where and how the affected parties got relocated and the loss of assets and livelihood opportunities suffered by them.

