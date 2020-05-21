UrduPoint.com
Sugar Inquiry Commission’s Report To Be Submitted To PM Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:51 PM

Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report to be submitted to PM today

The sources say that PM has called cabinet meeting today for briefing on the outcome of the report and its forensic audit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Sugar inquiry commission completed the forensic process of the sugar scandal and would present the same to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (today)

The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan called on a cabinet meeting today (Thursday) for briefing on the outcome of the report and its forensic audit.

The report to be presented to PM also consisted of the statements of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

Previously, the Prime Minister’s Inquiry Committee, which was probing last year’s sugar crisis, made its findings public on April 4, saying that the crisis was primarily caused by the untimely export of sugar.

According to the sources, as prices rose locally, exports of this essential commodity were not justified. The committee had earlier identified three groups that benefited the most as they took advantage of more than half of the total subsidy and sold their produce in the local market after prices soared. Some key members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party also were also mentioned as the main beneficiaries of a scheme.

The committee completed its supplementary report on March 31st and was given 40 days to submit a final report after completing a forensic audit of selected sugar mills.

The nine team comprising officers from Federal board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency, Anti-Corruption Establishment (Punjab), Auditor General of Pakistan (DG Commercial Audit), Intelligence Bureau, and ISI had to conduct forensic audits of these mills.

The sources said that the forensic report was ready now and the cabinet would be briefed today. In its supplementary report, the PM’s inquiry committee noted that the beneficiaries of sugar crisis had political clout and influence in economic decision-making.

The inquiry report said that Jahangir Khan Tareen, a close aide of PM Imran Khan and Khurso Bakhtiar’s brother were also among the beneficiaries. Tareen’s sugar mills availed more than a fifth or Rs561 million of this pie. Similarly, Makhdum Omer Sheryar’s Rahim Yar Khan Group availed Rs452 million in a subsidy. He is a relative of Khusro Bakhtiar, federal minister for National food Security and Research.

Other Names that surfaced on the list include PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, a member of the National Assembly from Gujrat and the son of former Punjab Chief Minister. Chaudhry Munir, a relative of Maryam Nawaz of the main opposition party, the PMLN, is also among the beneficiaries.

