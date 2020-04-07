UrduPoint.com
SUL, IdeaGist Sign MoU To Support Students In Developing Start-up

Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:34 PM

Superior University Lahore (SUL) and IdeaGist, world's largest digital incubator Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the third, final year and passed out students in developing their start-up in the country

The move is aimed at promoting the Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan which is started for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem. Pilot of Startup Pakistan has launched in eight major cities across the country and received an overwhelming response.

The SUL vice chancellor said IdeaGist has pledged a significant investment in Pakistan's entrepreneurship ecosystem in support of the Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan Movement that will focus on the development and application of emerging technologies through entrepreneurial ventures, which will help around one million students to learn about starting their own businesses.

Founder IdeaGist Hassan Syed said IdeaGist is committed to the Prime Minister's vision of entrepreneurship and looking forward to develop startup incubators in 190 universities, 300 technical colleges, and 100 top madrasas.

A portal www.empowerpakistan.org, he said, has been developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

Keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation it has started Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-1 last month in which 2,107 students from 15 universities actively participated in online entrepreneurship training whereas registration for Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-2 is opened till April 26, 2020.

Both, IdeaGist and SUL officials agreed to work along for innovations and inventions through entrepreneurial provisions. It would also support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the SUL students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors.

IdeaGist will help the SUL faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it.

