Summer Vacation Schedule For KP Schools Issued
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Primary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday announced the schedule for summer vacations in schools of the province.
According to a notification issued by the office of Secretary Primary and Secondary Education KP, the primary schools will remain closed on account of summer vacations from June 1 to August 31 while middle schools to observe summer vacations from June 15 to August 31 in the Summer Zone.
In Winter Zone, the notification said all the schools will remain closed from July 1 to July 31 on account of summer vacations.
APP/vak
