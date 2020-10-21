UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Accepts KPK Govt Appeals Against Regularization Of Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:01 PM

Supreme Court accepts KPK govt appeals against regularization of employees

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the petitions filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against regularization of employees in different departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the petitions filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against regularization of employees in different departments.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Advocate General KP said that the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) was a private company under Section 42. The SRSP was contracted by the federation to set up basic health centers in different districts, he added.

He said that SRSP had set up basic health centers across the country like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the contract with the company expired in 2016 and the contract employees were fired. He said that the employees were saying that they should be regularized.

The Chief Justice said that establishing health centers was the job of the government, not of a private company. He said that the company was not even audited.

He asked there were so many influential secretaries in KP, did they just make money? He said that secretaries mint money by forming such companies after hiring their blue-eyed persons.

He said that this company was created maliciously which did not benefit the people.

He asked whether the National Accountability Bureau was reviewing the matter.

The Additional Advocate General said that the agreement with SRSP was signed during Pervez Musharraf's tenure.

Justice Faisal Arab asked did Musharraf tenure had immunity from NAB?The court quashed the decision of the Peshawar High Court regarding the tenure of the employees.

The court after hearing arguments accepted the appeals for hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Immunity Company Job Money 2016 From Government Agreement Arab Court

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

34 minutes ago

EU leaders hold video call October 29 on virus sur ..

4 seconds ago

EU leaders to hold video call October 29 on virus ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.