Supreme Court accepts KPK govt appeals against regularization of employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the petitions filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against regularization of employees in different departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the petitions filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against regularization of employees in different departments.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Advocate General KP said that the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) was a private company under Section 42. The SRSP was contracted by the federation to set up basic health centers in different districts, he added.

He said that SRSP had set up basic health centers across the country like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the contract with the company expired in 2016 and the contract employees were fired. He said that the employees were saying that they should be regularized.

The Chief Justice said that establishing health centers was the job of the government, not of a private company. He said that the company was not even audited.

He asked there were so many influential secretaries in KP, did they just make money? He said that secretaries mint money by forming such companies after hiring their blue-eyed persons.

He said that this company was created maliciously which did not benefit the people.

He asked whether the National Accountability Bureau was reviewing the matter.

The Additional Advocate General said that the agreement with SRSP was signed during Pervez Musharraf's tenure.

Justice Faisal Arab asked did Musharraf tenure had immunity from NAB?The court quashed the decision of the Peshawar High Court regarding the tenure of the employees.

The court after hearing arguments accepted the appeals for hearing.