The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema as his counsel Ashtar Ausaf infected with coronavirous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema as his counsel Ashtar Ausaf infected with coronavirous.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

The NAB had alleged that Ahad Cheema being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs.

14 billion approximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar said that Cheema's counsel Ashtar Ausaf could not appear due to coronavirus.

NAB Prosecutor Imran Ul Haq said that it would have been better if this had been said earlier.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the counsel should inform prior to hearing of he/she was ill.

Later, the court adjourned hearing and directed that the case should be fixed before a three-member bench.