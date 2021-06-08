UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's Appeal For An Indefinite Period

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:52 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's appeal for an indefinite period

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's appeal till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's appeal till date in office.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case seeking setting aside of report/opinion of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and notification issued by the Ministry of Law dated 11.10.2018.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hamid Khan, counsel for Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui while continuing his arguments, said according to the Constitution, the SJC conducted its own inquiry.

Justice Mazhar Alam asked did the SJC itself recorded statements in the inquiry?Hamid Khan replied all records and evidence had to be reviewed by the SJC. He said his client was removed from office by issuing a show cause notice.

He said the SJC had the power to make inquiries against a judge but could not dismiss a judge. He said Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had replied to the show cause notice.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Sajjad Ali Islamabad High Court All From Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Recent Stories

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

15 minutes ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

18 minutes ago

Congress Should Authorize IRS to Collect Informati ..

18 minutes ago

US Says Iran's Blocking of IAEA Monitoring Will Co ..

18 minutes ago

Guterres Takes Note of UN Court Decision to Affirm ..

19 minutes ago

France's Macron slapped in face during crowd stop

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.