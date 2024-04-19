Open Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Accused's Bail Plea

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 07:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday dismissed the bail petition as withdrawn of an accused in case pertaining to receiving amount from abroad.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case. The court noted that the petitioner was accused of receiving money from abroad in his bank account.

Accused Muhammad Din’s lawyer adopted the stance that the two co-accused have already got bails in the same case. He said that his client was a Pakistani citizen and has attached his passport and CNIC with the case.

The court said that the accused should file the bail petition to the trial court on fresh grounds. After the observations, the petitioner withdrew his case.

It may be mentioned here that Counter Terrorism Department has registered a case against the accused last year.

