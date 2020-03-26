UrduPoint.com
Suspect Held During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Suspect held during search operation

The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, law enforcement agencies officials and the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Colony Mor, Usmanpura, Muhalla Fareedabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Mumtazabad and City Shujabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 57 people.

���� The teams arrested a suspect and also recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.

