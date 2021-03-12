UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In SHO Murder Case Killed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Suspect in SHO murder case killed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A suspect in the murder of Station House Officer (Race Course) Mian Imran Abbas was killed in an encounter in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The accused identified as Shahid started firing at police check post in the civil lines police station with his friend, said police spokesman. He was killed in the shootout while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police has claimed that Shahid was among shooters who involved in the SHO murder.

SHO Imran Abbas was shot dead on March 7. In another attack on the same day, a police officer was gunned down in Islamabad by assailants riding a motorcycle when they were on their routine patrolling of the area.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that police department will not forget the sacrifices of their martyrs, the other accused involved in the case should be traced and brought to justice.

