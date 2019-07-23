Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari eulogizes Prime Minister 's visit to US

Punjab Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a new example by paying successful visit to the US

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a new example by paying successful visit to the US.

The charismatic spell of the personality of the Prime Minister had widely been acknowledged, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved that he was the real ruler of Pakistan.

Sumsam Bukhari said that by holding befitting viewpoint on Kashmir issue had outsmarted India, adding that successful visit of the Prime Minister to the US had raised the head of every Pakistani with a sense of pride.

The minister said that every Pakistani was overjoyed on wearing of national dress by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with US President.

He said that a new chapter would unfold in the cordial relations between Pakistan and the US and an important outcome would emerge for resolving major issues of Pakistan.