Tackling 'poverty' topmost priority of govt: PTI Leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Noman Wazir Friday said that tackling poverty, social welfare of the people and to bring more employment opportunities for Youth in country was top most priority of PTI's government.

Talking to private news channel , he explained PTI government came into power in a difficult situation and it was presently confronted with the corrupt mafia in different sectors, adding, despite difficult situation, Imran Khan with his sincerity was trying its best to provide relief to the common people.

Senator said that now the country's economy has been stabilized and it's heading in the right direction," he said, adding that the world at large had started seeing Pakistan as an attractive destination for investment as well.

Mafia in sugar mills, cement sector and wheat for artificial pricehike was one of the most important problem in country , which has not been taken seriously in past governments, however Prime minister Imran Khan is taking this issue seriously and PTI government would expedite crack-down against hoarders to control Inflation.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package has been launched which would provide relief to the common people as a respite in tough times.

While criticizing past government of PML-N , he said PML-N was responsible for the current inflation in the country because they left huge burden of loans for PTI led government.