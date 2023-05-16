UrduPoint.com

Talha Inaugurates Private Bank's Booth For Convenience Of Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Tuesday visited Haji Camp and inaugurated the newly established booth of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) aimed at providing convenient financial services to the intending pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Tuesday visited Haji Camp and inaugurated the newly established booth of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) aimed at providing convenient financial services to the intending pilgrims.

To mark the occasion, Senator Talha also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the beginning of this new facility.

The minister also addressed the Hajj assistants, emphasizing the significance of their role in serving the pilgrims and said, "Pilgrims are guests of Allah Almighty, and their service should be a matter of utmost happiness for us." He encouraged the assistants to focus on their training, as it would equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to assist the pilgrims effectively.

He said there would be no tolerance for negligence during their duty emphasizing the importance of maintaining professionalism and ensuring the pilgrims' well-being at all times. "We expect complete dedication from all the assistants," the minister asserted.

In a stern tone, Senator Talha warned that any absence from Hajj duty would result in fines as this measure would ensure the presence of all assigned assistants during the crucial pilgrimage period.

He emphasized the responsibility entrusted to them and the need for punctuality and commitment.

Additionally, he announced that on receiving repeated complaints about any assistant's conduct or performance, immediate action would be taken. Those found guilty of misconduct or negligence would be sent back to the pavilion without delay, the clarified.

The senator stressed the significance of maintaining a high standard of service and ensuring the pilgrims' satisfaction throughout their Hajj journey.

ABL Group Head Banking Services North-2, Faisal Rasheed Ghauri, talking to APP, said the bank in cooperation with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had set up this booth on modern lines to facilitate the intending pilgrims.

He said now the intending pilgrims could deposit anything or exchange foreign exchange from this state-of-the-art booth without any inconvenience before their departure to Saudi Arabia to perform sacred obligation.

Faisal Ghauri said as far as the infrastructure and environment were concerned of this particular booth, the ABL had tried to maintain the international standards for the ease and comfort of the intending pilgrims.

Director Hajj Haseeb Ahmed Siddiqui informed this national news agency that the ministry had tried its level best to properly educate and train the intending pilgrims and as well as the Moavineen-e-Hujjaj for smooth sailing of Hajj operation.

He was of the view that the ministry had made all out efforts to arrange good residence, quality food, modern transport and other required services for the intending pilgrims.

Senator Talha's visit to the Haji Camp and the inauguration of the Allied Bank booth signifies the government's commitment to facilitating Hajj pilgrims and ensuring a smooth and successful pilgrimage experience.

The minister's strong directives regarding the assistants' duties and the consequences of any negligence demonstrate the government's determination to prioritize the well-being and comfort of the pilgrims.

