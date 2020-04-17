UrduPoint.com
Talha Mehmood Foundation Helping Poor Strata By Distributing Food Packages

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

Muhammad Talha Mehmood Foundation was extending help to people affected by economic slump in the wake of measures adopted to prevent coronavirus infection by distributing food packages among them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Muhammad Talha Mehmood Foundation was extending help to people affected by economic slump in the wake of measures adopted to prevent coronavirus infection by distributing food packages among them.

The volunteers of Talha Foundation were engaged in helping the poor strata in different parts of the country, said a press released issued here on Friday.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa help was being extended to people in D.I.Khan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Haripure, Abbotabad, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Chalas and Gilgit Baltistan, it added.

Chairman of Talha Foundation, Senator Talha Mehmood said in this hour of trial, his foundation will stand with people of the country.

He also stressed upon philanthropists to extend help to those who were badly affected because of economic slump in the wake of lockdown ordered by government to protect people from coronavirus pandemic.

