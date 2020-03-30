UrduPoint.com
Tally Of Coronavirus Reaches To 1625 After Another Death In Rawalpindi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:19 AM

Tally of Coronavirus reaches to 1625 after another death in Rawalpindi

Punjab and Sindh are at the top in terms of Coronavirus cases with 593 and 508 in both provinces respectively.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) The tally of Coronavirus reached to 1625 in Pakistan after Rawalpindi administration confirmed another death related to Coronavirus infection here on Monday.

Pakistani-British Abdul Azizi, 63, returned to Pakistan from the UK some twenty days ago. He was quarantined at a government hospital for two weeks. According to the official sources, it was the fourth casualty in Rawalpindi and seventh in Punjab where number of Coronavirus cases reached to 593.

The death toll due to Coronavirus reached to 17 after two patient died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There are 593 cases in Punjab, 508 cases in Sindh, 144 cases in Balochistan, 195 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51 cases in Islamabad, 128 cases in Giligit Baltistan and 6 case in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

All four provinces announced lockdowns with most stringent to save the people from infectious disease through social distancing.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza has made it clear that World Health Organization has not recommended any medicine for prevention or cure of Coronavirus infection.

In a tweet, he said some local doctors were recommending use of specific medicines for COVID-19 prevention. He suggested to avoid such practice.

He said there was no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant said there was heavy burden on 14 diagnostic laboratories, asking citizens to follow the advisory of Ministry of National Health Services regarding identification of the people who should conduct their PCR test.

