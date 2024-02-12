Open Menu

Tank Bar Association Felicitates Newly Elected MNA, MPA

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Tank Bar Association on Monday felicitated the newly elected MNA Dawar Khan Kundi and MPA Usman Khan Bettani.

President Tank Bar Association, Pir Abdul Ghaffar Shah and his cabinet congratulated both elected members and hoped that they will work for the development of district and welfare of people.

APP/ash/

