Tank Police Seize NCP Items Worth Rs 5 Mln

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:39 PM

The district police on Friday seized non custom paid (NCP) items worth Rs 5 million within the limits of Gomal police station

According to a Police spokesman, the Tank police have adopted a zero tolerance policy against all types of smuggling in Tank in the light of the orders of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, on the special instructions of District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah.

As part of the ongoing drive, a police team led by Gomal Police Station SHO Asghar Wazir acting on a tip-off, on a dirt road at Sheikh Atar area inspected three vans which were smuggling NCP goods to Dera Ismail Khan.

During checking, the police recovered 141 tons of non custom paid women's cloth, 42 cartons pencils, 12 cartons platinum company cigarettes, 10 cartons betal leaves and one bag of green tea worth around Rs 5,000,000.

He said that NCP items were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

