Tarbela Dam Filled To Maximum Level Of 1550 Feet

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The mega water reservoir of Tarbela was filled to its maximum level of 1550 feet above on Friday, resulting in 5.809 million acre-feet (MAF) of water in the Dam, which is a good sign for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan in the days to come.

Tarbela Dam is considered an iconic project for the contribution it has been making towards the development of Pakistan by releasing the stored water for agriculture and mitigating floods and providing low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Tarbela Reservoir has a live water storage capacity of 5.

809 MAF. Besides and is the biggest electricity generating facility in Pakistan with an installed capacity of 4888 megawatts (MW), which will further increase to 6418 MW after the completion of the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

As per the hydrological data, the water inflow in Kabul at Nowshehra was 40900 cusecs and outflow 40900 cusecs, at Khairabad Bridge, the water inflow was 222700 cusecs and outflow 222700 cusecs, in Jhelum at Mangla, the inflow was 31500 cusecs and outflow was 10000 cusecs, in Chenab at Marala, the inflow was 83200 cusecs and outflow was 54300 cusecs.

Pakistan Kabul Electricity Water Agriculture Dam Jhelum Million

