Tareen for further strengthening bilateral relations with Romanian defence industries

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen on Thursday expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Romanian defence industries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen on Thursday expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Romanian defence industries.

The Minister expressed these views during a call on paid by Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Gola here, a news release said.

The Minister cordially welcomed the ambassador and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and to enhance cooperation in defence production.

Tareen felt need of regular exchanges with Romania on issues of mutual interest. He also mentioned that there were considerable areas of joint venture and mutual cooperation in defence production which could be fully utilized.

The Minister offered Pakistan defence industry's products for Romanian Armed Forces. Both sides expressed satisfaction on the level of cooperation in the field of defence production and showed keenness to expand the existing relations.

The Romanian Ambassador said that Pakistan was very important country with a rich culture, working democracy, vibrant economy and hospitality. He showed his ambition to improve relations between Pakistan and Romania.