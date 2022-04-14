UrduPoint.com

Target Killing Incident Reported At Islamabad's Busiest Highway In Broad Daylight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Target killing incident reported at Islamabad's busiest highway in broad daylight

Unknown assailants reportedly opened fire at a vehicle on one of the busiest highways of Islamabad in broad daylight earlier on Thursday, resulting in the death of one individual

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants reportedly opened fire at a vehicle on one of the busiest highways of Islamabad in broad daylight earlier on Thursday, resulting in the death of one individual.

According to details, the incident occurred under the bridge of Zero Point Interchange, the converging point of Faisal Avenue and Islamabad Expressway.

Rescue teams along with Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, and other senior officials reached the spot immediately.

While the victim's body was shifted to the nearest hospital where he was confirmed dead, forensic teams of ICT Police gathered evidence from the crime scene.

The capital police chief in a news release said an FIR has been registered against unidentified attackers and further investigation is underway. The IG reiterated to use all available resources to trace the attackers at the earliest.

Incidents of targeted killing such as this one are rare in Islamabad. Certainly, today's incident has raised a lot of questions on the operational readiness of the patrolling squads of ICT Police.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Fire Police Vehicle FIR All From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is ..

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is series announced

8 minutes ago
 Resignation of 123 PTI’s MNAs accepted by acting ..

Resignation of 123 PTI’s MNAs accepted by acting speaker: Farrukh Habib

21 minutes ago
 US in Coming Weeks to Announce Steps to Crack Down ..

US in Coming Weeks to Announce Steps to Crack Down on Russia Sanctions Evasion - ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons DC ICT in vehicles au ..

Islamabad High Court summons DC ICT in vehicles auction case

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka women to tour Pakistan for three ODIs an ..

Sri Lanka women to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and T20Is in May

36 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 11,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 254 Dea ..

Russia Confirms 11,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 254 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Respons ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.