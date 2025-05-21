TDAP Organizes Seminar To Promote Exports In Balochistan’s Handicraft Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 10:01 PM
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and Tarqqi Foundation organized a seminar on “Export Potential of Local Handicrafts of Balochistan”, which was held at QCCI Hall on Wednesday
The program focused specifically on empowering women entrepreneurs, highlighting export opportunities in the handicrafts sector.
As part of its ongoing efforts to promote trade from less developed areas, TDAP has organized seven awareness sessions for women and facilitated their participation in key trade platforms such as Vex net with full subsidy.
The seminar was TDAP’s third special event for this sector to increase exports in Balochistan.
At the event, Mr Zainul Abidin of TDEP highlighted export mechanisms, market trends, and opportunities such as TEXPO and OIC trade fairs.
Mr Ismail of Tarqeeqa Foundation spoke on the challenges being faced by skilled people and strategies to address them.
Ms Fauzia Kakazi emphasized the need for strong institutional support and special facilities for women-led businesses, this seminar reinforces TDEP’s commitment to connecting Balochistan’s cultural heritage with economic opportunities through comprehensive trade initiatives.
