Tech competition to improve Hajj, Umrah services opens registration

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research at Umm Al-Qura University announced the start of registration for the first edition of the tech competition Hajjathon 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research at Umm Al-Qura University announced the start of registration for the first edition of the tech competition Hajjathon 2022.

Hajjathon 2022 is part of a series of events accompanying the 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Research under the patronage of King Salman. This year, the forum will be held under the slogan "Digital Transformation in the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System." Dr. Turki Al-Amr, dean of the institute, said that Hajjathon is a tech competition that brings together software and business developers and entrepreneurs from around the world with the aim of coming up with the best technical solutions to improve services during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, Arab news reported .

"It is a global opportunity for young people to highlight their capabilities in coming up with creative solutions in developing services for pilgrims. It also harnesses local and international expertise in the field of data and artificial intelligence," he said.

"The competition further seeks to support a culture of collective innovation and the knowledge economy," he added.

The institute, Al-Amr explained, offers a pioneering model for research in order to serve pilgrims, take care of the holy sites, improve the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System, and back the decisions of officials working in the field with data to achieve the institute's visions.

"Such visions include integrated planning, organized crowds, convenient transportation, a safe environment, and distinguished services," he said.