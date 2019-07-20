UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Technical Assistance Provided To Farmers For Bumper Crop

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Technical assistance provided to farmers for bumper crop

Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Syed Zafaryab Haider said that technical assistance was being provided to farmers for bumper cotton crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Syed Zafaryab Haider said that technical assistance was being provided to farmers for bumper cotton crop.

The best monitoring and strategy would lead to improve the crop, he stated this while talking to farmers during his visit to Vehari, Arifwala, Pakpattan, Burewala and Chichawatni, on Saturday.

He informed that officers of Agriculture Department were visiting agriculture fields in various districts. The main objective of these visits is to resolve problems of farmers pertaining to cotton crop.

Syed Zafaryab Haider further remarked that the agriculture department teams were also inspecting pesticides and fertilizers shops to discourage the sale of substandard inputs. For good production of cotton, the elimination of weeds was of vital importance, he added.

He informed that some hotspots sites were detected by the agriculture department, however, the department was working for treatment of hotspots. He also expressed satisfaction on the overall situation of cotton.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Sale Lead Pakpattan Vehari Chichawatni Burewala Arifwala Cotton Best

Recent Stories

Second marriages: More women taking to courts agai ..

2 minutes ago

The Sleek & Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Up for Pre-Orde ..

7 minutes ago

Two soldiers, civilian killed in east Ukraine ahea ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Tehran Has No Contact With Russ ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman of Investment Board seeks transfer of tec ..

4 minutes ago

Site identification survey for PM's housing scheme ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.