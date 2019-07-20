Technical assistance provided to farmers for bumper crop

Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Syed Zafaryab Haider said that technical assistance was being provided to farmers for bumper cotton crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Syed Zafaryab Haider said that technical assistance was being provided to farmers for bumper cotton crop.

The best monitoring and strategy would lead to improve the crop, he stated this while talking to farmers during his visit to Vehari, Arifwala, Pakpattan, Burewala and Chichawatni, on Saturday.

He informed that officers of Agriculture Department were visiting agriculture fields in various districts. The main objective of these visits is to resolve problems of farmers pertaining to cotton crop.

Syed Zafaryab Haider further remarked that the agriculture department teams were also inspecting pesticides and fertilizers shops to discourage the sale of substandard inputs. For good production of cotton, the elimination of weeds was of vital importance, he added.

He informed that some hotspots sites were detected by the agriculture department, however, the department was working for treatment of hotspots. He also expressed satisfaction on the overall situation of cotton.